Blue Angels return for Chippewa Valley Air Show June 4 & 5

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will take to the skies this weekend for the Chippewa Valley Air Show four years after their last local appearance.
Loops and spins will soon be happening at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire.
"It's always exciting because when we apply for them (the Blue Angels), it's not a given so we're competing against other show sites throughout the United States," said Tim Olson, director of the Chippewa Valley Air Show.
As part of the air show, the Blue Angels from Florida will be doing aerobatic maneuvers in a new type of aircraft.
"This is going to be the first time with the Super Hornet which is the new version of the Blue Angel F-18 jet," Olson said. "It's a little bit bigger jet, but it's also a lot more powerful jet."
The Blue Angels were scheduled to come in 2020, but the pandemic canceled their appearance.
On Wednesday, Lieutenant Griffin Stangel took several community members up in a Blue Angels jet, including Jay Jones, vice president of administration for the Chippewa Valley Council - Boy Scouts of America.
Jones said the flight was nothing like he's ever experienced.
"When we first took off at about .51 g's, I had no idea what to expect on takeoff," Jones said. "I've done a lot of flying, but I've never taken off like that before. It was phenomenal. Once I got used to it, I was able to do all the maneuvers. We came in hot sideways and did a little roll around the airport and stuck the landing."
Although they won't be flying this weekend, visitors will be able to look at a Boeing KC-135 and a C-47 Placid Lassie, which flew in Normandy during World War II.
Olson said 100 people are on the core planning committee, and that an event that's expecting around 60,000 attendees takes a lot of work.
"It takes a lot of planning and coordinating to make this happen and hopefully people will come on out and enjoy the show," Olson said.
60 nonprofit organizations will benefit from the event by working the concession stand, novelty stands, parking, and admission.
Tickets are still available for the air show Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5.