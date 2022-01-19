Blue Ox 2022 lineup announced

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&