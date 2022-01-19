Blue Ox 2022 lineup announced

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tune your banjos, it's almost time for the annual Blue Ox Music Festival.
If you have never heard the song "Wagon Wheel," June 23-25 will be your chance as Old Crow Medicine Show will headline the event. Besides new faces, the festival also includes plenty of returning groups like Them Coulee Boys, Railroad Earth, and of course Pert Near Sandstone who will play for two nights.
Tickets this year will be limited to 5,000. There are options for one, two or three general admission which includes unreserved tent camping. Learn more here.