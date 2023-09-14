Bobcat sighted in Lake Hallie

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - If you've seen a large cat in Lake Hallie recently, it might have actually been a different feline.
The Lake Hallie Police Department shared photos of the bobcat, saying it was seen around near the Hallie Ridge Estates. Also, they have received reports of a bobcat with a kitten near 17th Avenue and 120th Steet.
Bobcats are not rare in Wisconsin, but the DNR says they are elusive and solitary, so people do not see them often. They are historically a northern Wisconsin species but have been seen in the central and southern portion of the state as well.
They are known for their bobbed tails and can weigh between 20 and 30 pounds. They have light brown fur with spots ad black bands on the top of their tail. They eat deer, rabbits, and other small mammals. For this reason, Lake Hallie Police say to keep and eye on your pets while they are outside and be aware of your surroundings.