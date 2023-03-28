Boyd family shares how maple syrup is made, anticipates a sweet season

BOYD (WQOW) - If you're looking to tap into your sweet tooth, you're in luck because many area farms have tapped into their trees for maple syrup season.
We stopped by a local family's farm to find out how the concoction is made.
Pozarski Family Farms in Boyd has been making maple syrup since 2012.
"We hope to increase every single year. We made 1,500 or so gallons of syrup last year," said co-owner Blake Pozarski.
The process starts with tapping the trees. The Pozarski's have about 2,000 taps on vacuum in three separate woods. The sap is collected into three tanks and brought to the farm.
Once on the farm, the sap goes into a silo and into another tank where it's taken into a reverse osmosis machine. The liquid is then gravity fed into an evaporator. As it flows through the evaporator, it turns into syrup.
"We also buy from a handful of neighbors," Blake said. "So we're probably processing from give or take 4,000 taps. We make syrup every time Mother Nature gives us a good run, which is every second or third day."
Despite a slow start, Blake anticipates a good season this year.
"We don't have any immediate warmups. When we get hot fast, that's going to make for a short season. I don't see that happening any time soon. There's lots of snow yet."
He and his wife Jessica are also teaching the next generation about this sticky business.
"They have their own taps," Blake said. "They go and do their own collecting. They've got-- How many bags do we have this year?"
"100," said 10-year-old Wyatt Pozarski, Blake's son.
"We have 100 bags out there," Blake said. "We buy it from them just like we would anybody else. Teach them to be business people."
Maple syrup is already available for purchase at the store on Pozarski Family Farms in Boyd.
Pozarski's maple syrup is sold at Styles on Main in Cadott as well as Down to Earth Garden Center in Eau Claire.