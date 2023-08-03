Boys and Girls Club annual 'Lemonade Day' today

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Thursday is your chance to quench your thirst and make a difference for local boys and girls as they turn lemons into lemonade.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley is holding their 14th annual Lemonade Day. During the event club members and volunteers will be selling lemonade to raise money for the club.
The event allows kids to learn about running a business and customer service. Staff members will also use the event to teach kids about financial literacy.
The list of Boys and Girls Clubs participating are Eau Claire, Chippewa Falls, Altoona, Menomonie and Black River Falls.
You can grab yourself a cup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Click here for locations.