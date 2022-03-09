Boys & Girls Clubs announce $6.5 million expansion plans

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - A local nonprofit announced major expansion plans that will help them serve an additional 250 children in the Chippewa Valley.
At the Masonic Lodge in Chippewa Falls, officials with the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley said they're expanding service in four communities.
In Chippewa Falls, the club currently rents half of the Chippewa Falls Museum of Industry and Technology and half of the Masonic Lodge, but in April, they hope to buy and completely move into the Masonic Lodge on Bridgewater Avenue. So far, they've raised $2.6 million of that project's $3.5 million price tag.
In Menomonie, they currently serve children in grades two to five and plan to expand services to 6th through 8th grade.
The facility in Eau Claire will undergo some renovations that include improving safety, removing walls, adding an elevator, and creating a designated teen area.
In Altoona, they plan to start a new program at the intermediate school where they will serve grades two to five.
"It's so exciting to take our capacity, increase it by 70% and we have that infrastructure. So we aren't going to be increasing our operating expenses by 70%. We just know we're going to be able to impact so many more kids' lives and provide that much more support so many more families," said Ann Kaiser, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Chippewa Valley.
Club officials said they have raised nearly half of the $6.5 million they need to pay for these expansion projects. The money will go toward construction costs, staff pay, program development, and supplies.