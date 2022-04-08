Bresina's Old Home Restaurant sold, reopening as Sid Harvey's Family Diner

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls restaurant that’s been in business for nearly four decades has been sold.
Terry Bresina, owner of Bresina’s Old Home Restaurant on Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls is hanging up his apron and retiring. The restaurant first opened it’s doors in 1983, and is a local favorite for homestyle breakfast and lunch.
"If I was 39 or 49 I'd be concerned about retirement, but I'll be 59 next month, so I'm not overly concerned about what goes on as far as new adventures," Terry said.
"There will be a long 'honey-do' list," his wife Melissa added with a smile.
Terry’s brother sold the Bresina’s Carryout restaurant about five years ago, and the new owners maintained the family name, but the restaurant replacing Bresina’s Old Home Restaurant will not.
The new restaurant at that same location will be Sid Harvey’s Family diner. Owned by Jay Weiler. He will be running the establishment with the help of his business partner Bryce Ploeckelman, and they are planning a grand opening on April 29.
Terry said knowing there will still be a restaurant there to serve the local community makes his exit much easier.
"Operating in this town, it's just got great folks," Terry said. "I think everybody knows that about Chippewa already, but I'll thank them. It's been great to us, and we appreciate all of the support."
Bresina’s last day of business will be April 13. Terry said the new owners plan to retain the staff and add some new dishes to the menu. Weiler confirmed these details.