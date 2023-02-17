Bridge hit in Lake Hallie; one lane to remain closed until repair made

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - One lane of a Lake Hallie bridge will remain closed after a logging truck hit it earlier this week.
According to a release from the WisDOT, the boom on a logging truck hit the bottom girder of the WIS 124/County OO bridge over US Highway 53 Monday evening. That is the bridge near Walmart in Lake Hallie.
The hit caused some of the concrete to crack.
WisDOT bridge engineers have examined the structure. They've decided that the right lane on the south side of the overpass will remain closed until the repair is made. That will come later this year; an exact date was not given.
All lanes of Highway 53 are open.
WisDOT will continue to monitor the bridge for any structure changes.