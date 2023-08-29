Bridge over US 53 in Lake Hallie to be repaired; construction starts next week

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - The County Highway OO bridge that goes over U.S. 53 in Lake Hallie is going to be repaired, creating lane closures and detours for the next few months.
The bridge near the Lake Hallie Walmart was hit by a logging truck traveling north on U.S. 53 in February. Since then, one lane of the OO bridge has been closed.
Construction to repair the damaged girder will begin September 5 and is scheduled to be done in November. During construction, most work will be done using lane closures on U.S. 53 and OO.
Officials with WisDOT said that northbound U.S. 53 will be closed overnight for up to three consecutive nights. The first overnight closure is expected to begin at 7 p.m. September 6 or 7, with lanes reopening by 6 a.m. the next day.
Officials also said OO could be closed for up to ten consecutive days.
The cost to repair the bridge is $384,382. Gov. Tony Evers signed into a contract with the Lunda Construction Company.