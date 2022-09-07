Bronze statue of “Old Abe the Civil War Eagle” unveiled at River Prairie Park

ALTOONA (WQOW) - A new bronze statue was unveiled at the Chippewa Valley Honor Mall in Altoona on Wednesday.
Frozen in a flying position at 300 pounds with a wing span of six feet is "Old Abe the War Eagle." The $100,000 addition is the forth and newest bronze statue to be installed in River Prairie Park.
He was commissioned in 2020 with Artist Sutton Betti in Colorado who did the other three bronze statues at the honor mall. Officials said he took almost one year to be made and will be placed at the roundabout by the giant "Old Glory" flag.
President Mark Beckfield with the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation said it was important to have a statue of Old Abe because he is part of the Chippewa Valley's history. He was bought by soldiers during the Civil War in Eau Claire and was the mascot of the 8th Wisconsin infantry.
"He came back after the war. He survived," said Beckfield. "He stayed in the capital in Madison, Wisconsin. He had his own keeper, his own room, and he was fed every day. He died in a fire in the 1880s in Madison and they have a replica of him in the Assembly today."
The fifth life-size bronze statue will be about the "War on Terror." It is under construction right now and will be installed next summer.
Before the unveiling, the Chippewa Valley Veterans Tribute Foundation received a check for $15,000 from the RCU Foundation for being the first place winner of the RCU Fun Run 2022.