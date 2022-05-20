Buckle up! Click-It or Ticket Campaign starts Monday

(WQOW) - Extra law enforcement will be out in our area the next couple weeks. The "Click-It or Ticket" campaign kicks off Monday and runs through June 5th.
During it, multiple agencies, like the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement, will be out looking for violators, especially at night. Failure to fasten a seat belt is among the most common traffic violations in Wisconsin.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2019, 55 percent of passenger vehicle occupants killed at night nationwide were not wearing their seat belts.
According to a press release from Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk, thousands of lives could be saved each year if every person was properly restrained. Half of the drivers and passengers involved in deadly traffic crashes in Wisconsin in 2021 were not wearing seat belts.
The annual campaign coincides with the first summer travel holiday, Memorial Day.