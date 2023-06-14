Building that houses day shelter in Eau Claire for sale

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The building that houses Eau Claire's Community Haven house is currently up for sale.
It's located at 502 South Farwell street next to the future transit center. On Remax Real Estate's website, it's listed at $270,000.
The Haven House provides local neighbors experiencing homelessness a shelter, a sense of community, and access to various resources.
Catholic Charities manages the Haven House. The organizations director of housing services, Kevin Burch, told News 18 he doesn't know why the property is being sold.
At this point, they plan on staying where they are until a sale happens. Since there are no signs of a sale right now, there is no timeline on when the Haven House would relocate, if at all.