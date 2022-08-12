Busy weekend of Chippewa Valley events; see our list

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend in the Chippewa Valley, there are plenty of options to chose from.
Saturday in Chippewa Falls will be the annual Pure Water Days Parade. The parade begins at 1 p.m. and goes south down Bridge Street. That morning at 9 a.m. at the Chippewa Falls YMCA will be the Pure Water Days races, and after the parade will be a car show and River Fest. Click here for more information.
Also over the weekend is Pioneer Days. You can take a look at the past with tractor pulls, antique cars and engines, and a craft demonstrations. The event started Friday and goes through Sunday. Admission is $10. Click here for more information.
Also happening through the weekend is the US Open Chainsaw Sculpture Championship. The best chainsaw carvers from around the world are competing outside the Wisconsin Logging Museum. General admission is $12. Click here for more information.
If you're looking for something a little more quiet, why not enjoy the wildflower sanctuary tour at Irvine Park? From 1 to 3 p.m. the Lake Wissota Garden Club will host the tour. Click here for more information.
Want to root for the home team? The Eau Claire Express is playing a home game Saturday night against the Rochester Honkers. Game begins at 6:35 p.m. Click here for more information.
Closer to downtown, you can see the comedy play "Arborophilia" at the Grand Theater. The show, hosted by Speck of Dust Theatre Company, starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $20 at the door. Click here for more information.
On Sunday there will be two opportunities to receive free school supplies ahead of the school year. In Altoona there will be the annual Backpack Bash hosted by Visionary Eyecare. They will be giving away 400 backpacks filled with supplies starting at 1 p.m. in 10th Street park. Click here for more.
In Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Vineyard Church is also giving away school supplies. Their event also begins at 1 p.m. Click here for more information.
While you're in the Chippewa Falls area, why not check out some DeLoreans? The car famously featured in Back to the Future will be at Dixon's Autumn Harvest Winery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Click here for more information.
And the Carson Park Experience is back for another Sunday event. The museum's will be open, the train will be operating, there will be live music and even a beer garden — all in Carson Park. Click here for more.