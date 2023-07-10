Butterfly house now open at Beaver Creek Reserve

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - A popular attraction in Fall Creek is open again for the season.
The Butterfly House at Beaver Creek Reserve is an outdoor screened facility with hundreds of Wisconsin butterflies, caterpillars, and host plants.
The butterflies are all caught and raised by Beaver Creek staff. Officials say it's the only butterfly house in western Wisconsin. It opens every year on July 5 and closes on Labor Day weekend.
The reserve's development coordinator, Kristen Giefer said the butterfly house sees visitors from all over the state and even internationally.
"I would say it's busy every year, we see hundreds of visitors everyday come to the butterfly house just to check out Beaver Creek and to see all the butterflies we have here and flutter around," she said. "Sometimes you'll even get a butterfly to land on you and so it's pretty unique. A lot of people don't get to connect with nature that way so even just seeing the butterfly and seeing its caterpillar and host plant, a lot of people don't get that experience."
The butterfly house is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., but since the house is outdoors, it will be closed on rainy days.
Admission to the butterfly house is included with Beaver Creeks daily admission fee. For more information on the butterfly house, click here.