Cadott Police Chief and Walmart team up to replace kid's stolen bike

CADOTT (WQOW) - A child in Cadott will soon have a new bike, thanks to the Cadott Police Chief and Walmart.
According to a post to its social media page, a bike was reported stolen to the Cadott Police Department on August 12. The boy had only owned the bike for about a week before it was taken.
Cadott Police Chief Daryl Pries said this case was unique because the child had just won the bike during the recent National Night Out event in Chippewa Falls.
Because of that, Chief Pries visited his local Walmart and told a Walmart supervisor about the incident, asking if he could apply for a donation to help offset the cost of buying a new bike. "Coach" Amanda from Walmart immediately agreed to replace the bike at no cost instead!
Chief Pries told News 18 the boy's mom is hoping to pick up the bike Thursday.