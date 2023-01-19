Camper Show highlights smaller campers amid higher demand

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you’re looking to escape the winter and prepare for camping season, then the Chippewa Valley Camper Show in Eau Claire is the place for you.
There’s lots of big trailers and motorhomes available at this year’s show, but officials say many people looking for something smaller — even as the show is bigger than ever before, with 65 campers on display.
New this year are some glacier ice houses, flagstaff pop-ups, and Qinnebago motorhomes.
General manager of Markquart RV in Lake Hallie Andrew Baehr said demand has gone up post-pandemic, and they have noticed many families have opted for smaller options.
He said it may be because of inflation, but the main reason is that many customers have smaller vehicles so they can only tow so much.
"We brought some of these B-vans, the travelers that are going cross-country fitting in smaller spaces, also the new family start-up kind of campers," Baehr said. "Really, that's a big focus of the show this year."
In addition to new inventory, dealers are selling their remaining 2022 campers in hopes of providing families with affordable options.
Admission to the Chippewa Valley Camper Show at the Expo Center is free and families can enter to win prizes, like a cooler, a heated loveseat, LED cornhole, and a portable gazebo. The show goes until Sunday. Click here for more information.