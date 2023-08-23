Campsites filling up fast as Labor Day weekend approaches

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As we head towards the end of august people are looking to experience the great outdoors one final time this summer.
Campsites around the Chippewa Valley told News 18 they are booked up or booking up fast for the rest of the month.
Brett Bullock is the owner of Pine Harbor Campground in Chippewa Falls. He said the campsite sees many last-minute bookings and is planning for a large labor day weekend turnout.
"Labor Day is the last big push to go camping and here at Pine Harbor Campground we got of groups so it's great for group camping," Bullock said.
Bullock is expecting Labor Day weekend to be busy. He said most of the holiday weekend bookings were made in advance. Larger campgrounds are seeing high reservation numbers too.
A spokesperson for Lake Wissota State Park told News 18 they have seen more than 70% of their spots filled for the next few weeks which is to be expected for this time of year.