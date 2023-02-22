 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WITH DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE TRAVEL THIS
AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY THURSDAY...

.Snowfall will continue through the rest of the night, with the
highest snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour expected near
sunrise. An additional 8 to 12 inches of snow accumulation is
expected tonight. Total snow accumulations will range from 10 to
18 inches, with the higher end totals along a west to east axis
from southwest Minnesota through east central Minnesota and into
west central Wisconsin.

The worst conditions will tonight through Thursday morning. A
Blizzard Warning remains in effect for areas south of Interstate
94 and west of Interstate 35. Heavy snow will combine with
northeast wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph, with the highest wind
speeds over western and southern Minnesota. This will lead to
significant blowing and drifting snow with occasional whiteout
conditions in open areas. Some drifts may be several feet deep,
making travel nearly impossible.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 9
inches. Storm total accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and southeast
Minnesota and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

Career fair teaches Altoona middle schoolers about various jobs

Career Fair Altoona Middle School

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Local students got a head start on finding what they may want to do when they enter the workforce.

About 17 area employers shared what their business is about at Altoona Middle School's first career fair.

In the commons area, students got to hear from a variety of industries including manufacturing, health care, law enforcement, and communications. In their classrooms, they learned about soft skills and other skills that would make them employable.

Later in the day, eighth graders got to go off campus and gain knowledge at two businesses.

"Even though some of students don't have jobs yet because they're only 12 or 13 years old, they do get an opportunity to start to go ahead and listen to those opportunities. Things they thought they knew about or things they never heard of before," said Steve Buss, principal of Altoona Middle School.

The career fair was able to happen thanks to the school's partnership with Junior Achievement and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.

With how well it seemed to be going, the principal anticipates they'll have the event again in the future. 

