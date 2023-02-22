Career fair teaches Altoona middle schoolers about various jobs

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Local students got a head start on finding what they may want to do when they enter the workforce.
About 17 area employers shared what their business is about at Altoona Middle School's first career fair.
In the commons area, students got to hear from a variety of industries including manufacturing, health care, law enforcement, and communications. In their classrooms, they learned about soft skills and other skills that would make them employable.
Later in the day, eighth graders got to go off campus and gain knowledge at two businesses.
"Even though some of students don't have jobs yet because they're only 12 or 13 years old, they do get an opportunity to start to go ahead and listen to those opportunities. Things they thought they knew about or things they never heard of before," said Steve Buss, principal of Altoona Middle School.
The career fair was able to happen thanks to the school's partnership with Junior Achievement and the Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce.
With how well it seemed to be going, the principal anticipates they'll have the event again in the future.