Caribou Coffee to open shop in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Coffee lovers will have a new option for their caffeine fix when Caribou Coffee opens in their new Chippewa Falls location next year.
The store will be located at the corner of County Highway I and Lakeland Drive, across from HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital. Officials with Hoeft Builders anticipate construction to be completed in late winter/early spring of next year.
The building will house both a Caribou Coffee and First Bank of Baldwin. Officials with the bank said they will move out of their current location across the street when the new building is open, and expand their services in the new space.
Construction on the site began this week, and a groundbreaking ceremony will take place on Thursday.