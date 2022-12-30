Celebrating New Year's Eve with your children

(WQOW) - While many people will be partying past midnight for New Year's Eve, your children might not be able to stay up that late.
So, how can you still include them in the festivities?
Staff at the Family Resource Center in Eau Claire say one way you can include the kids is having the big celebration earlier, like 6 or 7 p.m. in your own home.
When it gets to that time, feel free to bring out the noisemakers and party like it's 2023.
They say something else to keep in mind is to make sure you have drinks for the kids, like sparkling grape juice or sparkling apple cider.
"I would definitely still look to talking about memories from the last year, or goals or new year's resolutions for the next year. I think that those are great things to talk about with children," said Brian Doxsie, a parent educator at the Family Resource Center.
You could also create a unique tradition with them, such as singing a new song or trying a new recipe.
One last thing you can do is invite families with children who are close to your kids in age to have an early New Year's Eve countdown with.