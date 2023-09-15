Central Street Bridge closed in Chippewa Falls after concerns raised by inspector

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Central Street Bridge, also known as the Army Tribute Bridge, in downtown Chippewa Falls is closed due to a failed inspection.
Officials with the city's public works department said the public works director, the city engineer, and an inspector from the Chippewa County Highway Department visited the site on Monday. The inspector expressed concerns about the corrosion of a critical bridge member, and the city shut the bridge down to vehicle traffic soon after.
The bridge will require further structural analysis. City officials do not have an approximate reopening date at this time.
In June, we reported plans were underway to replace the historic bridge. The Chippewa Falls City Council voted to approve entering the WisDOT's local bridge program. This allows for 80% of the cost to be covered by federal or state funds.
City engineering officials say the bridge was built in 1934. The estimated construction cost is $2.9 million.
City engineers expect the design phase to start in 2024 with construction anticipated for 2027.