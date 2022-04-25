CFAUSD offers guidance to staff in wake of student death

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Following the tragic news that Parkview Elementary School student Lily Peters was found dead, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District offered guidance to their staff on how to help students through the difficult time.
The guidance includes encouraging students who have been affected to write letters or draw pictures to express their feelings. They also told staff to encourage older students to be sensitive to younger students who may not yet know details of what happened.
They also told teachers to reassure students that they are safe at school, and that if any student needs more individual support, that support is available.
According to the letter, they do not plan to formally announce what happened, saying they do not have that information, and that law enforcement will decide when it is best to release details. They also said they believe parents should be the ones to share and discuss the incident with their children.
The letter also added that Cardinal Care counseling services can be accessed by any student. You may set up an appointment by calling 855-233-1048