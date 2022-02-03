Championship disc golf course making its way to Casper Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Casper Park in Chippewa County is getting ready to install a special addition this spring.
Chippewa County's Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department along with the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce received a $30,000 grant through the Tourism Capital Investment Grant Program.
The grant program aims to serve capital improvement projects across the state to bolster Wisconsin's tourism industry, and according to the parks department, a new Championship Disc Golf Course will do just that.
The parks department has already started laying the ground work for the course, clearing out woods and trees so that the project can take shape and conclude by spring.
"We're gonna have an 18-hole championship course level, in addition to a 6-hole handicap accessible course, which is going to be unique to the area and surrounding communities in the state to be honest with you. There isn't much anything like that at all," said John Jimenez, director of parks, recreation & forestry, Chippewa County.
The course was also designed to be versatile. In the winter, Jimenez said the layout allows it to be used for snowshoeing and ski trails.