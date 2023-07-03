Children's Museum closing Play Spaces in Menomonie, Chippewa Falls

(WQOW) - The Play Space in Chippewa Falls is closing later this month, and the Menomonie location is closed effective immediately.
According to the Children's Museum of Eau Claire who operated the two Play Spaces, it was a difficult decision to make.
In a social media post, it said that the hope was to incorporate a preschool and child development center into the Play Spaces, but due to the unprecedented growth of the new museum in Eau Claire, they cannot provide the necessary resources to the Chippewa Falls and Menomonie locations.
The Play Spaces in Chippewa Falls and Menomonie opened after the museum received a $50,000 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in 2021.