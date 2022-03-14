Children's Museum Play Space opens in Menomonie; masks no longer required

 Skip to main content
EC Children’s Museum Play Space

Eau Claire Children's Museum Play Space, April 13 2021

 By Katrina Lim

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Children's Museum's Play Space in Menomonie is now open to the public.

That location will be open all week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and is located at 503 Broadway Street. The cost of admission is $5 for all people aged 1 and up, but it's free to members. The maximum capacity is 40 people, and if you can't get in, a free pass will be given for admission at a later date.

At all Play Spaces, including the one in Eau Claire, masks will no longer be required, but instead recommended starting March 14. 

The Chippewa Falls Play Space is scheduled to open on March 21. 

