Chippewa Area History Center hosts opening on county's 175th birthday

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A project almost ten years and $4 million in the making is now open, and you can experience it for yourself.
The Chippewa Area History Center in Chippewa Falls has officially opened it's doors. The regional history museum aims to find, educate and tell stories about the people who lived here 11,000 years ago to now, all hyper focused on the Chippewa Valley.
Although the museum is not finished, as staff are still building exhibits inside, developers wanted to open on this day for a very special reason.
"February 3, 1848 is when Chippewa County became a county," said museum developer Frank Smoot. "And so we thought, "well why don't we start telling the story of the county right now?" and so of course it's a terrible day to open up a museum. It's 10 below, it's February. But that's a big date in the history of this region, the history of this county. It's when we were born, so why not tell the stories now and let the people come in and watch us work."
Organizers hope to rotate and evolve exhibits over time so each time you visit you will learn something new.
The museum will be open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.