Chippewa County challenging resident to get active in 2023

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County has a challenge for you if you're looking to get active in the new year. It's called "On the Go in the Snow: Chippewa Winter Challenge."
The cold weather may deter you from the outdoors, but the countywide health coalition wants you to take advantage of the many local outdoor recreational opportunities.
The challenge runs from January through March. Participants will receive a challenge sticker and be entered into monthly drawings. All you have to do is get moving outside for at least 30 minutes, whether that be snowshoeing, skiing, ice skating or hiking.
Then, email visitorcenter@chippewachamber.org or Facebook message Chippewa Health Improvement Partnership (CHIP) a photo of you doing an activity, along with your name and contact info.