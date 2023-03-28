Chippewa County Historical Society overcome difficulties keeping Past Passed Here alive for 20 years

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Looking into the past struggles of a popular historical event in Chippewa Falls, organizers have had trouble putting on the annual event.
Chippewa County Historical Society board member, Jim Schuh said they've had to shut down the event before due to a number of issues. Some were from flooding, but most recently in 2021, they closed due to the pandemic.
This has led to potential issues with funding for future re-enactments like the one happening this year. Thankfully though, he said that local sponsors helped fund the event and keep it alive.
"Fortunately, we've had a lot of support from the community, and we are able to continue offering this event which is really pretty unique," said Schuh. "I'm not aware of any events like this."
He also said that they are hoping for good weather this year so that the event won't be canceled.
The event runs May 12 through the 14 at Marshall Park in Chippewa Falls. Admission is $5, or $15 for a family. You can learn more about the event by clicking here.