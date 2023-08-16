 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory from 6 AM CDT Thursday until 6:00 AM CDT Monday.
This advisory affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Canada will move into the
state from the northwest Thursday morning and travel south
southeast throughout the day. The PM2.5 air quality index (AQI)
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level to the UNHEALTHY level. Remember, the UNHEALTHY AQI
level is unhealthy for everyone. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy exertion and everyone else should consider
reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The best chance for UNHEALTHY AQI PM2.5 will reside across
western Wisconsin on Friday as high pressure moves over the state
and limits atmospheric mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI is expected to range from the USG
level to the UNHEALTHY level due to favorable weather conditions
alongside the presence of wildfire smoke. On both Saturday and
Sunday, mostly USG AQI ozone concentrations are expected inland
of the lake breeze, while those areas within the lake breeze will
have a better chance of reaching UNHEALTHY AQI ozone
concentrations. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically
maximized during the afternoon or evening before decreasing
overnight into the next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Chippewa County law enforcement cracking down on seat belt enforcement

By Mary Pautsch

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is upping its traffic enforcement this month.

The Sheriff's Office will be working with the Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley police departments to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those who drive without wearing a seat belt.

"Speed is one of the primary factors contributing to traffic crashes. The higher the speed, the more severe the crash, and the more likely you will be injured," Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said in a press release. "Lack of seat belt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt."

The sheriffs and police departments have received a $50,000 federal seat belt enforcement grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the cost of the extra patrols.

