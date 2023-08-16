Chippewa County law enforcement cracking down on seat belt enforcement

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is upping its traffic enforcement this month.
The Sheriff's Office will be working with the Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Cornell and Stanley police departments to increase patrol efforts and crack down on those who drive without wearing a seat belt.
"Speed is one of the primary factors contributing to traffic crashes. The higher the speed, the more severe the crash, and the more likely you will be injured," Chippewa County Sheriff Travis Hakes said in a press release. "Lack of seat belt use is one of the primary factors contributing to fatalities in traffic crashes. It is far more likely you will be injured in a crash if you are not wearing your seatbelt."
The sheriffs and police departments have received a $50,000 federal seat belt enforcement grant from the Bureau of Transportation Safety that will cover the cost of the extra patrols.