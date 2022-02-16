Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk not seeking reelection

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Chippewa County's sheriff for the last 15 years will be stepping down from the post after his current term in office.
On Wednesday, Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk announced he would be retiring, and is not seeking reelection.
Kowalczyk has spent 44 years in law enforcement, and has been Sheriff since January 2007.
In a press release, Kowalczyk writes that he put a "great deal of thought and reflection into this decision." He also goes on to say the past 15 years of his career have been his most rewarding, and he trusts Chippewa County residents to chose their next sheriff.
Kowalczyk's decision comes on the heels of his Eau Claire County counterpart's, as Sheriff Ron Cramer announced his own retirement earlier this week.
Kowalczyk's full statement can be read below:
After 44 years in law enforcement, with the last 15 years as your Sheriff, I have reached the important decision to not seek re-election to a fifth term to serve as Chippewa County Sheriff. I have put a great deal of thought and reflection into this decision. I will always be grateful to the citizens of this great County, and my family and friends for their continued confidence and support in electing and re-electing me as their Sheriff.
I was raised in the Chippewa County community and serving as your Sheriff for the last 15 years has been the most rewarding experiences of my law enforcement career. I have been blessed to work along side some of the most hard-working, and extraordinary men and women in law enforcement; it has been an honor and privilege.
I am proud of what I have accomplished during my tenure as Sheriff, and will trust the good people of Chippewa County to make the important decision of selecting a new Sheriff to continue the legacy of providing law enforcement services to our community.
Thank You, Chippewa County!!!
Sheriff James L Kowalczyk