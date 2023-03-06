Chippewa County to host town hall meetings to educate youth and adults about meth

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - You're invited to a community town hall for the Take A Stand Against Meth campaign.
Chippewa County is hosting several town hall meetings throughout March and April to educate the public about meth and other drugs.
Some topics include what to look out for, what to do if you think someone is using, and how to report suspicious activity - even anonymously.
Chippewa County Criminal Justice Services director Rose Baier said they've had town hall meetings from 2014 to 2019 and paused during the pandemic, but this year is the first time they're inviting youth ages 10 and up to the meetings.
Kids will be invited to breakout sessions to learn what to do if someone offers you drugs and to hear from a young person who was placed in the foster care system because their mother had a meth addiction.
"Is it making a difference? One thing I keep telling our district attorney and law enforcement is it's probably going to get worse before it gets better because now, we're out talking to the community about making reports and trying to get them to help with prevention so hopefully we'll see those case numbers increase a little bit before we see them decrease," said Baier.
Each event is free and has the same content each time to give families a chance to attend one of them.
The first town hall meeting is Wednesday, March 8 in the cafeteria of Chippewa Falls High School from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.