Chippewa Falls celebrating 'Christmas in July' with downtown sales

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Downtown Chippewa Falls has gone green and red as they celebrate Christmas a few months early.
Christmas in July started July 21 and runs through the end of the month.
Sixteen businesses in downtown Chippewa Falls are holding special sales and deals to celebrate the winter holiday while the weather is warmer.
The promotion is organized by Chippewa Falls Main Street as a way to encourage people to shop small and support local businesses.
"We have a very vibrant, thriving downtown, many businesses that have been here five generations, and we have newer businesses. So our job is to let everybody know what we have downtown," said Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street.
This is the first year Chippewa Falls Main Street has hosted Christmas in July. You can find a list of all participating businesses below: