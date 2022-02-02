 Skip to main content
Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce plans new disc golf course with tourism grant funds

Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce / Visitor Center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Governor Tony Evers announced nearly $22 million in grants through the Tourism Capital Investment grant program.

The $21.9 million will be awarded to 27 local governments and organizations across the state. The funds will be used to promote major tourism-related capital improvement projects, one of which is close to home.

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will receive $30,000. According to a press release, the funds will be used to create a championship disc golf course to attract new visitors. And in the winter season, the course will be used for snowshoeing and ski trails.

