Chippewa Falls commemorates Memorial Day with parade, ceremony

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - People lined Bridge Street in Chippewa Falls to watch the sights and sounds of the Memorial Day parade Monday morning.
The Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council led the parade with flags and flowers in hand. Following behind was music from the high school's Chippewa Falls Marching Cardinals and the McDonell Central Catholic High School band. Also in the lineup was the mayor and a number of veterans.
After the parade people took the time to remember local soldiers who died in the line of service.
About 300 people gathered in Irvine Park for a Memorial Day program. The event included prayers, speeches, a poem, and a reading of funeral honors. There was also music, the firing of salute, taps, and raising of the flag to full-staff.
Leroy Jansky with the Patriotic Council said Memorial Day is not about barbecues and beer. It's a time to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
"It is a holiday, but it's a day that even though a lot of people have off of work, a lot of businesses are closed and they're enjoying themselves. Of course we have halfway decent weather. We do have to remember those who sacrificed for us so that we could have the country and the type of life that we have here," Jansky said.
Veterans at the program also presented a 'prisoners of war' and 'missing in action' table ceremony.