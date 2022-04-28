Chippewa Falls community looks to heal, carry on in aftermath of Lily Peters' tragedy

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - As the initial shock of the murder of Lily Peters passes, it’s clear the heart of the Chippewa Falls community is still grieving. With a suspect now in custody, there is hope that some sense of justice can be found, and the community can start the long healing process.
The scene on N. Grove St. was quiet and peaceful on Thursday, with no obvious signs of the large police presence carrying boxes out of the house at 422 N. Grove just a few days before. In the yard, a handful of toys were visible. There was an unattended bike, a few purple plastic chairs and a purple blanket in an otherwise empty hammock.
Over at the bridge on Jefferson Ave., there was even more purple, particularly at the memorial on the bridge near the site of where Lily’s body was discovered.
At that site right behind the brewery there was no purple to be seen, and there was no more yellow tape or police presence either.
Just a few blocks north at Parkview Elementary, as families picked up their kids from school, some stopped by the memorial to remember Lily. Others weren’t there to pick up a student. Instead they stopped to drop off some flowers or a stuffed animal before they miss their chance to do so.
A boy asked his mother as they walk by why all the people are gathering by the fence. Her response? “They’re showing their love for Lily.”