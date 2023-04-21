Chippewa Falls Earth Day cleanup rescheduled due to flood risk

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa River could flood into downtown again this weekend, so an annual cleanup is being postponed.
Chippewa Falls Main Street made the announcement on Friday, saying their Earth Day Cleanup will now be on Saturday, April 29.
Chippewa Falls Police posted to Facebook earlier in the day warning they might have to close Highway 124 at River Street, as they did last weekend due to the high river.
The City of Eau Claire said while they expect the Chippewa River to rise this weekend because of recent rain, they still plan to host the Amazing Eau Claire Cleanup, which is similar to Chippewa Falls' cleanup event.