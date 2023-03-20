Chippewa Falls ends winter parking rules early

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The city of Chippewa Falls has ended their winter parking rules for the season.
The police department posted to Facebook saying they have ended the winter parking restrictions as of Monday, which is also the first day of spring. They said with no snow in the forecast and warm temperatures, you can once again park on the streets as normal.
In the winter, Chippewa Falls does not follow a calendar parking system like surrounding cities. Rather, they did not allow overnight parking on city streets between November 15 and March 31. Vehicles were also not allowed to be parked on the street for more than 30 minuets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m.
Bloomer Police also announced they have lifted winter parking restrictions in the city.
Winter parking rules continue to be in place in Eau Claire until May 1.