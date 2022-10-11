Chippewa Falls high schoolers learn consequences of drinking and driving

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Students at Chippewa Falls Senior High School witnessed the real-life consequences of driving under the influence.
First responders arrived to what looked like a deadly car crash in front of Chippewa Falls Senior High School. A simulated drunk driving car crash was held outside of the high school to show students the dangers of drinking and driving. The mock car crash went through what happens during and after a crash, including actors stuck in the vehicle, first responders arriving to the scene, and even a funeral procession.
"This is a real-life situation, and what I saw, when we were doing it, the way it was set up, our actors, our officers that responded, our EMS and fire, everybody that was involved, it is how we respond to the real thing", said CFAUSD school resource officer Brian Flug.
Health science teacher Karen Parker said that she had done these mock accidents before at other schools and wanted to show what can happen when you make bad decisions.
"By having all the students here, watching it right before their eyes, and realizing that this can happen, and it happens, and it's a tragedy, but however, the bottom line is it's preventable," said Parker.
Chippewa Falls Senior High School staff and police say they want to do this simulation at least once a year.