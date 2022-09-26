Chippewa Falls looking for a new city councilor

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you're interested in entering politics, now could be your chance as a city council seat in Chippewa Falls is up for grabs.
5th District city councilor Hayden Frey is leaving his council seat, with his last day being this Friday September 30.
According to the city clerks office, they are now accepting letters of interest from people who may want to step into the role. They are accepting those letters of interest until close of business on October 13, and on October 18 the city council will interview prospective candidates during their public meeting.
To qualify you must live in the 5th district which covers the city's east hill area (click here for a map). You also must be 18, a U.S. citizen, and not be a felon.
Whomever the city council appoints will have a few months in the job before the next election, which will be in the spring on 2023. The term is two years and pay is three thousand dollars per year.