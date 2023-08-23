 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Chippewa Falls looking to replace lead drinking lines; DNR seeking comment

  • 0
drinking water

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you live in the city of Chippewa Falls, the DNR wants to hear from you about your drinking water.

They city has applied for funding to improve its drinking water system, specifically replacing lead lines throughout the city.

If approved, the DNR has determined an environmental analysis will not need to be done before proceeding with funding for the project. If you have an opinion, you're encouraged to submit comments by September 6.

Submit comments to:

Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2

101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921

Madison, WI 53707

DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or 608-490-0187

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you