Chippewa Falls looking to replace lead drinking lines; DNR seeking comment

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you live in the city of Chippewa Falls, the DNR wants to hear from you about your drinking water.
They city has applied for funding to improve its drinking water system, specifically replacing lead lines throughout the city.
If approved, the DNR has determined an environmental analysis will not need to be done before proceeding with funding for the project. If you have an opinion, you're encouraged to submit comments by September 6.
Submit comments to:
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
C/O Michelle Brietzman, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2
101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921
Madison, WI 53707
DNRCFELEnvironmentalReview@wisconsin.gov or 608-490-0187