Chippewa Falls man sentenced to prison for 12th OWI

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - A Chippewa Falls man arrested for drunk driving for the 12th time is going to prison.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds sentenced Osborne Burkins to 4 years in prison Thursday.
According to court records, Burkins was pulled over by Altoona police last December for displaying false license plates. Officers said Burkins admitted to drinking alcohol and being too impaired to drive.
Burkins was also driving without a driver's license as it had been revoked from his previous drunk driving cases.