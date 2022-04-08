Chippewa Falls mayor excited about Festival Foods construction

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls Mayor Greg Hoffman said the city is excited to add another grocery store.
As News 18 first to reported Thursday night, Festival Foods plans to build its first Chippewa Falls location in spring 2023.
Festival Foods purchased 7.4 acres of land at the intersection between Seymour Cray Sr. and Chippewa Crossing boulevards.
Mayor Hoffman said city residents have been asking for more grocery options.
"We're very excited about having Festival Foods and giving people another selection, another opportunity for their grocery needs," Hoffman said. "We're also very excited because that development is starting to grow after 14 years."
Hoffman would not give any specifics on what else is going to be developed in that area, but did say more is planned.
After a rocky few years following the closure of multiple Gordy's County Market locations, the new Festival Foods will be Chippewa Falls' fourth grocery store.