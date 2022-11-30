Chippewa Falls pharmacy reports shortage of common medications

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - An area pharmacy is short on multiple common medications, a shortage echoed across the U.S., at the same time that respiratory illnesses climb.
Pharmacy manager Dan Schoen of The Medicine Shoppe in Chippewa Falls said they've been having trouble getting a hold of oral antibiotics, especially the suspensions for children such as Amoxicillin, Augmentin, and Cefdinir. They help children with sore throats or any soft of bacterial infection.
The Medicine Shoppe has not gotten a solid answer from distributors as to why these short supplies are happening, but said workers are adapting to meet patient needs.
"We obviously try switching them to stuff that we have. We might have a different strength that we might be able to use instead so sometimes we can do that for patients," Schoen said. "If we don't have the antibiotic, we do call out to other pharmacies in the area to see if they have it in stock. We can always do transfers to get people their meds, but yeah, it's been a real issue for our pharmacy here at the Medicine Shoppe."
The pharmacy manager added they've also been short on Adderall for some time, and there's no word on when these shortages are to end.