Chippewa Falls Police Department going green with hybrid squad cars

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is making some changes that are better for the environment and better for their wallets.
Police Chief Matt Kelm said he's excited to announce the majority of their fleet is officially hybrid.
Just last month, they bought two more hybrid cars, bringing them to a total of four fuel-efficient squad cars out of five.
He said last year they were using an average of 1,100 gallons of gas a month, and only getting nine miles per gallon. That's partly because of idle time burning through gas.
"The officers' cars, the hybrids especially, are in the on-position most of the time that they're out on patrol," Kelm said. "Because there's a lot of electronics in the vehicle, too, and with gasoline-only engines you're gonna run out of power pretty quickly powering all the things for the vehicle. But the hybrid is built for that. It'll turn itself on when it needs power and it'll turn itself right back off."
With record-high gas prices, Kelm said they would have had to make cuts in their operational budget. Though he's not sure how much they have saved yet, these new cars have already gotten them to 19 miles a gallon, which will help them keep their squads on the streets of Chippewa Falls.