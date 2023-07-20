Chippewa Falls Police expecting their first therapy dog

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Police Department is "expecting" their first therapy K9.
It made the cute announcement in a Facebook post this week. Officials with the police department say they don't have a name picked out yet, but it is a labradoodle breed.
They expect to get the pup in about a month and then will need to do a lot of training to get it ready for its work as a therapy dog.
Police Chief Matt Kelm told News 18 back in March that they have noticed the success with other area departments who have therapy dogs. They plan to bring the K9 to mental health calls as well as community events. It will also provide stress relief for officers in the department.