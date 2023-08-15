Chippewa Falls Police share first photos of new therapy dog

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - There is a new officer on the force in Chippewa Falls — but this one is currently just eight weeks old.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department shared for the first time photos of their new therapy dog. The pup is named Chip (appropriately), and he is a labradoodle breed.
The police department posted to social media in July that they were "expecting" the new dog, and just last week did a gender reveal.
Officials told News 18 Chip still needs to do a lot of training to get ready for his new job. This is the first time the Chippewa Falls Police Department has had a therapy dog. Chief Matt Kelm said they wanted one after seeing the success of other area departments have had with this type of K9.