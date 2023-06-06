Chippewa Falls Pool opening delayed after pipe burst underground

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you were hoping to splash into summer at the public pool in Chippewa Falls this weekend, you're going to have to wait a little longer.
In a Facebook post, the Chippewa Falls Parks and Rec team said they will not be able to open the Bernard Willi Outdoor Pool this Friday due to "unforeseen maintenance issues." The parks and rec director told News 18 that a pipe burst underground.
They identified the location, dug it up, and made the needed repairs. On Wednesday they will test the flow and make sure there are no other issues.
An email has been sent to those who registered for session one of swim lessons.
Officials do not have a new estimated opening date, but hope it is soon and will provide an update once they are confident on a date.