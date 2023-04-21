Chippewa Falls preparing for potential weekend river flood

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa River could flood again this weekend, and the Chippewa Falls Police are asking people to keep their eye out for water on roads.
According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa River could flood more into downtown than it did this past weekend, when part of Highway 124 and River Streets were closed.
Due to the potential flooding, the Chippewa Falls Earth Day Cleanup has been rescheduled to next Saturday.
Chippewa Falls Police said they will be monitoring any city roads that might need to be closed/redirected due to flooding, but said "more eyes looking out are better." If you notice city roads that are flooded, you are encouraged to contact Chippewa Falls Police at 715-726-2701 Option #1.