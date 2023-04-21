Chippewa Falls preparing for potential weekend river flood

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 776.0 feet, The 1st Avenue and Chippewa Street
intersection may flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 775.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 300 PM CDT Friday was 775.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 777.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
777.0 feet on 09/10/1938.

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in the Twin Cities has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek affecting Eau Claire County.

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and
increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

.Recent rainfall has lead to additional rises on area rivers. Crests
will occur over the next few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Eau Claire River NEAR Fall Creek.

* WHEN...Until Sunday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Some park and agricultural lands become
inundated.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 300 PM CDT Friday, the stage was 10.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 11.5 feet tomorrow morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
11.6 feet on 04/10/2013.

&&

Chippewa Falls preparing for potential weekend river flood

  • 0
Chippewa Falls Flooding

Photo courtesy of Dan Schillinger, WQOW Weather Photography Facebook Page

 Photo Date: April 14, 2023

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa River could flood again this weekend, and the Chippewa Falls Police are asking people to keep their eye out for water on roads. 

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, the Chippewa River could flood more into downtown than it did this past weekend, when part of Highway 124 and River Streets were closed. 

Due to the potential flooding, the Chippewa Falls Earth Day Cleanup has been rescheduled to next Saturday. 

Chippewa Falls Police said they will be monitoring any city roads that might need to be closed/redirected due to flooding, but said "more eyes looking out are better." If you notice city roads that are flooded, you are encouraged to contact Chippewa Falls Police at 715-726-2701 Option #1. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you