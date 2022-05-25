Chippewa Falls Public Library going fine-free June 1st

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Public Library is going fine-free.
In a press release, library director Joe Niese said the change will go into effect on June 1, 2022.
Late fees will be eliminated for nearly all materials. Exceptions include equipment kits, and materials from the Lucky Day collection.
All existing library fines will be waived. However, collection agency fees will be excluded.
Charges will still remain for damaged or lost items and patrons are expected to continue to return library materials in a timely manner.