Chippewa Falls School District gets green light to fundraise for fitness center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District might be getting a new fitness center in the future.
The school board voted to allow the district to look for private donations to fund the project.
The center would be located between the high school and Hillcrest Elementary. CFAUSD Activities Director Mike Thompson said the fitness center project is in the initial phase and nothing has been formalized.
The project would not be publicly funded so as a result it would not affect local tax rates. Approving to fundraise is a minor step, but it allows the district to move forward with planning.
"At this point you know we are just trying to set the groundwork and try to set the next foot down to be able to start these conversations about adding space," Thompson said.
The fitness center would have an updated weight room and a communal space for students. No other features have been discussed.
Thompson said the district has been trying to renovate district facilities for years. He added there is a possibility the project will not move forward because the plan is in the early stages.